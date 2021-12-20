Arizona reports 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Arizona health officials are reporting 2,176 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers released on Dec. 20 push the state’s pandemic totals to 1,338,982 cases and 23,519 known deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus numbered at 2,496 as of Sunday.

Arizona’s largest hospital systems warn that a surge in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and patients seeking treatment for other issues could lead soon to a rationing of care.

Hospitals in more rural parts of the state have put in requests to the federal government for more medical staff.

All have said the majority of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Data from the state Department of Health Services’ dashboard showed that 68.5% of Arizonans old enough to get vaccinated have received at least one shot

That trails the national rates of 76.9% of age-eligible individuals with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the Health System Alliance of Arizona and member hospitals issued a statewide message urging Arizonans to do everything they can to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Communities start to offer free rapid COVID tests

In the lead-up to the holiday weekend, some communities in the Phoenix area have started to offer free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

In Tempe, there will be multiple locations within the city where people can get a free test. Mesa, meanwhile, started giving them out a week ago. The tests run about $25 in stores.

Plenty of people stocked up on Dec. 20, as the weekend approaches amid news of the omicron variant and the uncertainty ahead.

Some, like Richard Garcia, had hoped they wouldn't have to be getting at-home COVID-19 tests at this point.

Garcia had hoped that a long, frustrating pandemic would be over, as the country heads into the holiday season and 2022.

"It’s disappointing," said Garcia. "I know it’s nobody’s fault. You wish that more people would get vaccinated so hopefully someday, this could be over. Could be over and done."

Garcia stopped by a Mesa public library to get his at-home tests.

"My mother-in-law's 95 years old, and my sister-in-law takes care of her. Even though they’re both fully vaccinated, she doesn’t want to take the chance of making her sick," said Garcia.

Mesa Public Library ran out of the tests on Monday, due to high demand. They will remain out until another shipment comes in.

"We hope that everyone has more access," said Mesa Public Library Director Polly Bonnett. "We know it can be hard sometimes to afford a kit when you have multiple family members."

