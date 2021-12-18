Arizona health expert says to use caution this holiday season amid COVID-19 surge: 'We are all responsible'

COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, including in Arizona, and health experts are afraid the worst is yet to come.

Peak numbers are expected to hit Arizona with winter and the holidays fast approaching.

"All of it is concerning. I can tell you the numbers look disturbingly similar to this time last year when we saw a rapid surge in cases," explains Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health.

He says this is due, in part, to the continued spread of the delta variant along with a rise in omicron cases.

"Delta is still our primary concern right now that we see in this country," he said. "You are seeing a rapid increase in cases of this variant. We are finding the transmission rate is faster."

The rise in cases is putting even more of a strain on already struggling hospital staffing numbers.

According to the Maricopa County Department of Health, it's taking steps to relieve the pressure with more than 6,000 members of the Medical Reserve Corps of Engineer volunteers, helping to fill in amid a nursing shortage.

Goldberg says all this doesn't necessarily mean that you have to cancel holiday plans.

"There's no reason why you can't have certain things. Maybe not the large gatherings. We would recommend everyone you know if vaccinated. That can be good. I don't want to say let's cancel everything," Goldberg says.

Whatever you do this holiday season, vaccinated or not, Goldberg still advises caution.

"We're all going on asking people to please do their part. This is all of us, all hands on deck, we are all responsible for one another," Goldberg said. "I think that's what we need to remember."

As of Dec. 18, Arizona has seen more than 1,300,000 reported COVID-19 cases, and over 23,500 people have died.

