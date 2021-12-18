Expand / Collapse search

23-year veteran of Chandler Police Department dies from COVID-19 complications

By FOX 10 Staff
Officer Jeremy Wilkins was a 23-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department and on Dec. 17, he died from COVID-19 complications, the department said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department says a 23-year veteran died after a fight with COVID-19 on Dec. 17.

Officer Jeremy Wilkins is survived by his wife and five children.

No further information is available.

Officer Jeremy Wilkins. Photo courtesy of the Chandler Police Department

