23-year veteran of Chandler Police Department dies from COVID-19 complications
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department says a 23-year veteran died after a fight with COVID-19 on Dec. 17.
Officer Jeremy Wilkins is survived by his wife and five children.
No further information is available.
Officer Jeremy Wilkins. Photo courtesy of the Chandler Police Department
