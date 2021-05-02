Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 356 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Health officials in Arizona on May 2 reported 356 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The latest numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic’s totals to 863,927 cases and 17,344 deaths.

On Saturday, Arizona reported 1,074 new confirmed cases — the largest single-day increase in three weeks — plus 14 deaths.

The dashboard also shows that the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals fell from 635 to 605 on Saturday and the number of ICU beds used by coronavirus patients rose by nine to 196.

Health officials said more than 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona.

Over 2.9 million residents — nearly 41% of the state’s population — have received at least one shot with almost 2.3 million people fully vaccinated.

The total number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people were not tested early in the pandemic and because people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

