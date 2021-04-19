Arizona reports 692 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths

Health officials in Arizona are reporting 692 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard on April 19 listed the total number of cases since the pandemic as 854,453. The death toll remains 17,153.

Arizona Department of Health Services officials said the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600 since late March.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

There were 555 coronavirus-related hospitalizations as of Sunday, keeping that metric in the same range where it has been for the past few weeks.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, falling from 653.4 on April 1 to 575.6 on Saturday, while the rolling average of new deaths went up from 13 but back down to 13.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The dashboard also shows that nearly 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

More than 2.7 million people — 38.1% of Arizona’s population — have received at least one shot and over 1.9 million people now are fully vaccinated.

