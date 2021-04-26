Arizona reports 750 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

Arizona is reporting 750 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Monday, bringing its pandemic total number of cases to 859,487. The number of deaths remains 17,268.

The number of people hospitalized statewide due to the virus rose to 611. It’s the first time in April the number of hospitalizations has been above 600. The number of patients in the ICU remained steady compared to the last few days at 184.

More than 2.1 million people, or nearly 40% of Arizona’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 2.8 million residents have had at least one vaccine shot, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

