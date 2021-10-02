Arizona reports 95 additional virus deaths, 2,942 more cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported nearly 100 more COVID-19 deaths a day after the state’s pandemic fatality toll passed 20,000.

The state coronavirus dashboard reported 95 additional deaths and 2,942 additional confirmed cases as Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to 20,134 deaths and 1,110,167 cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose by a third over the past two weeks, increasing from 33.1 on Sept. 16 to 43.1 on Thursday.

The rolling average of daily new cases declined during the same period, dropping from 2,742 to 2621.6.

The state’s dashboard also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds increased slightly to 1,798 as of Friday.

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

