Arizona residents claim system switch halts unemployment benefits

The Brief Many Arizonans are reporting widespread problems with receiving their unemployment benefits following the state's launch of a new online system, "Cactus." Claimants are facing long waits, some for over two months, and are unable to reach help via phone or in person to resolve their payment issues. The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) has not responded to requests for comment on the problems or the apparent drop in new benefit payouts since the system was launched.



Arizonans are saying they’re having massive issues with the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES). After the state switched to a new system online, many said they haven’t received their unemployment benefits.

The backstory:

When the DES website launched "Cactus" in September, it said, "A Better Way to Access Unemployment Insurance Services is Now Available!"

But there’s a long line of people saying it only made things worse.

Local perspective:

Jamil Clark had enough and decided to bike to the local office of the Arizona DES. He lost his job as a behavioral health technician and filed for unemployment on Sept. 4.

"When I thought I had it figured out, I don’t have it figured out," said Clark, who lives in Phoenix.

He still hasn’t received a dime.

The phone lines didn’t help. "And there was no human to talk to at all," Clark said.

So he waited there. He and all the others outside the office on Oct. 15 were told it would be a 4-hour wait.

Clark filed for unemployment just as the department launched a new portal, billed as helping people track claims, called "Cactus."

"That’s when all the problems started," said Eric of Tempe, who has been waiting since Aug. 1.

"Going ten weeks if you don’t have resources, you’re on the street," he said.

Dig deeper:

According to the department's dashboard online, while new claims for unemployment have remained steady, new payouts have dropped several hundred a week on average.

The department did not respond to an interview request.

Why you should care:

Eric is concerned layoffs in June at the department have only contributed.

"They laid off 500 people and then they implement a new operating system thinking that this is gonna streamline things cause that’s what all the media report said, right— streamline everything, everything‘s gonna be better, you know it made everything worse," Eric said.

Many people have also complained about issues with food stamps and other DES-related problems in the last few weeks, so the scope of any issues remains unclear.

What they're saying:

DES released the following statement:

"CACTUS, DES’s new Unemployment Insurance (UI) system that launched on September 7, provides claimants and employers with a modernized platform to track claim information, use streamlined self-service tools, and create a more accessible experience. Features include:

Increased availability: CACTUS is available 24/7, allowing clients to submit an application and access the client portal any time of day and on any computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Improved communication: Clients may opt-in for electronic communication about their case via the client portal. Clients have the ability to respond to questionnaires and upload other necessary information directly in the client portal via any smart device.

Improved access to case information: Clients have access to dashboards showing claim status.

Simplified navigation: Clients do not have to use multiple systems. Clients can apply for benefits, submit their weekly certifications, and go through the appeal process in one system.

In the first three benefit weeks, over 90,000 claims were filed and nearly $20 million in UI benefits was paid to claimants. This is consistent with the number of claimants filing before CACTUS was implemented, indicating that the majority of individuals can successfully file and receive payment without complication.

With that said, DES is aware of an issue impacting a limited number of claimants who recently resolved an overpayment balance but have not received payments for subsequent weeks. We understand how frustrating this can be for those experiencing this issue and are actively working to resolve it. Please note that some claims are adjudicated by staff on a case-by-case basis, depending on whether information on the claim requires fact-finding to confirm eligibility for benefits. Individuals may receive notice that they were determined monetarily eligible, but still need to meet the other requirements of UI eligibility (like work history, reason for becoming unemployed, and more). This may lead to further processing before eligible claimants receive payment, but is a necessary part of the process.

Staff reductions that were necessitated by federal funding cuts earlier this year have directly affected our ability to serve Arizonans, leading to delays for those needing extra review on unemployment insurance claims and those contacting our call centers or the ombudsman’s office. We are making every effort to get Arizonans their UI benefits as quickly as possible."