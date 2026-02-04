At least 1 hurt in Mesa road-rage shooting: PD

The Brief At least one person was shot on Feb. 4 near Val Vista and University Drives. The victim's condition is unknown. Police say the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident.



A road-rage incident that escalated to a shooting on Wednesday in Mesa is under investigation by police.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Feb. 4 near Val Vista and University Drives.

Mesa Police say at least one person was shot.

"The scene is active and we ask that residents avoid the area while we continue our investigation," police said.

What we don't know:

The victim's condition is unknown. Police didn't say if anyone was taken into custody.

Map of area where the shooting happened