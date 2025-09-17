Arizona reverses federal vaccine guidelines with new executive order

The Brief Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order that allows all Arizonans to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy without a doctor's prescription. This order directly challenges a federal guideline from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that recommended the vaccine only for people over 65 or with underlying health conditions.



Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is challenging new federal COVID-19 vaccine guidelines from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., issuing an executive order that makes the vaccine available to all state residents.

What we know:

The move comes after Kennedy, in a shift from previous guidance, announced the COVID-19 vaccine was only recommended for people over 65 or those with at least one underlying health condition. This change implied that others, including healthy adults and children, would need a doctor’s prescription to get the shot from a pharmacy.

During an exchange with Sen. Elizabeth Warren earlier this year, Kennedy defended his decision, saying he was "not taking them away." Warren replied, "It takes it away if you can’t get it from your pharmacist."

Kennedy's new rules also ensured the vaccine would not be a mandate.

"Last year, the Biden Administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeated booster strategy in children. That ends today," Kennedy said.

Hobbs' executive order directs the Arizona Department of Health Services to make vaccines accessible to all who want them. It issues a standing order, which acts as a prescription, allowing pharmacists to administer the shots without an individual doctor’s note.

Dig deeper:

Dr. Andrew Carroll, who helped draft the order, said it allows "people to continue to get the vaccine that they choose to get at the place that’s most convenient to them. To date, the easiest place to receive those vaccinations was at a pharmacy."

Hobbs stated the order ensures "Arizonans have access to vaccines to keep themselves and their families safe."

What's next:

It remains unclear if health insurance will cover the vaccine for all groups in Arizona. A decision on that is expected in the coming days.

Kennedy could choose to sue Hobbs over the executive order.