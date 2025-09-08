Prescription hurdles slow Arizona's COVID booster rollout

The Brief Many Arizonans are unable to get the latest COVID-19 booster without a prescription because state law requires formal approval from a key CDC committee. This delay is causing concern among residents and state officials about access to the vaccine, particularly for vulnerable populations.



As flu season approaches, many Arizonans seeking their updated COVID-19 booster are finding they can't get it without a prescription, and that some providers aren't providing them yet.

The backstory:

This issue stems from a lack of formal recommendations from a key federal committee, which impacts who can get the shot and how they can pay for it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has narrowed eligibility for the latest booster to people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions.

However, under Arizona state law, pharmacists cannot administer vaccines like the COVID-19 booster until the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) formally recommends it.

Local perspective:

"Is this going to be the cold that, at 70 years old, really incapacitates you? I don't need that," said Mike Vukmir, a Valley businessman.

Vukmir, who is 70, tried to get his shot on Sept. 8 but was turned away. He was told by his local pharmacy that there was no state edict yet to cover that prescription.

The ACIP committee is scheduled to meet at the end of next week, but some public health leaders fear recent changes to its membership could affect the vaccine schedule.

"Secretary Kennedy has gotten rid of all the people on that Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, which, again, ties into who pays for the vaccine, who can administer the vaccine," said Will Humble, executive director of the AZ Public Health Association. "That group of people is now primarily populated by anti-vaccine evangelists, I guess you could say."

'We're going to look at the options'

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs expressed her concerns about potential new guidance from the CDC.

"I'm certainly concerned about new guidance coming out around protections surrounding COVID," Hobbs said. "And we're going to look at the options we have to keep Arizonans safe."

Humble noted that the state could explore options such as creating its own vaccine schedule or using the Arizona Department of Insurance to mandate health plans cover vaccines recommended by the state's own health department.

Meanwhile, Arizonans like Vukmir are worried about both access and cost. He has urged Hobbs to take action on the matter, saying, "There are elderly seniors out here in Arizona that need to be vaccinated and this is a hold up right now."

What's next:

The Sept. 18 ACIP meeting is also set to review recommendations for other vaccines, including Hepatitis B, MMR and RSV.