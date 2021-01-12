Arizona sets coronavirus deaths record, hospitalizations top 5,000

Arizona on Jan. 12 set a new one-day record for daily deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the surge topped 5,000 for the first time.

The state Department of Health Services reported 335 new deaths from COVID-19, with 232 of those attributed to COVID-19 after the latest periodic reviews of past death certificates.

With its health care system struggling to cope, Arizona had a record 5,082 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, including a record 1,183 in intensive care beds. COVID-19 patients occupied 66% of all intensive care beds statewide and 59% of all inpatient beds.

Arizona remains the U.S. state with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate, with one out of every 109 residents diagnosed with the disease. The diagnosis rate is calculated as the total state population divided by the number of new cases over the past week.

The state’s previous daily deaths record was 297 and was reported just five days earlier, on Jan. 5. That report also included many from death certificate reviews.

The state on Tuesday also reported 8,559 additional known COVID-19 cases as the pandemic totals increased to 636,100 cases and 10,482 deaths.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths more than doubled over the past two weeks, increasing from 71 per day on Dec. 28 to 154.7 on Monday.

The rolling average of daily new confirmed cases rose from 6,154 to 9,428.4 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona has entered the second phase of its vaccination program and officials are offering doses to law enforcement personnel, teachers and people age 75 and older.

The state on Monday opened a new vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Officials said it will provide shots to thousands of people daily.

Gov. Doug Ducey during his annual state-of-the-state address Monday hardened his resistance to school and business closures. Ducey, a Republican, warned that schools losing students during the pandemic would face funding cuts.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

