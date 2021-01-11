24 hour COVID-19 vaccination site opens at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

It's a big step forward in the fight against COVID-19 as a vaccination site will open at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 11.

The site, located at 1 Cardinals Drive (near Loop 101 and Maryland Ave.) will be open 24 hours on a daily basis.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says the goal is to speed up vaccinations.

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and the vaccination site opens at 1:00 p.m.

Appointments will be available for those eligible in both Phase 1B and Phase 1A.

Advertisement

Online: http://www.azhealth.gov/findvaccine

Registration: https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates:

Maricopa County moves into Phase 1B

More people will be lining up to get vaccinated and the county says people in the Phase 1B group can now sign up.

1B includes K-12 school staff, child care workers, law enforcement and protective services workers, and adults age 75 and older.

The group will also include adults living in congregated settings and other essential workers.

In order to get vaccinated, people in Phase 1B must make an appointment. No walk-ins will be allowed. Limited appointments will be made at pod sites that are not already fully booked for second doses or for people from Phase 1A.

People in Phase 1A who have not received their first vaccinations will still have top priority.

Appointments can be made at https://www.maricopa.gov/5641/COVID-19-Vaccine

_____

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: