Arizona social equity marijuana license drawing: 26 licenses to be given out on April 8

By FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 1:09PM
PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services will hold a random, digital drawing Friday to give out licenses to run marijuana dispensaries in Arizona.

Twenty-six licenses will go to people who have been disproportionally affected by marijuana laws.

The state department of health services says they have received over 1,500 applications.

The drawing was streamed on AZDHS' website.

In February, a judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state’s rules for implementing a program to award 26 social equity business licenses.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

