Arizona State Sen. Kelly Townsend, not endorsed by Trump, quits House race in Arizona

State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District because former President Donald Trump hasn’t endorsed her.

Despite encouragement and repeated assurances, "the promised formal endorsement has still not materialized," leaving her unable to unify the conservative vote in the August primary, Townsend said in a statement.

Townsend said she knew a Trump endorsement might be jeopardized by her recent criticism of state Sen. Wendy Rogers. Rogers has already been endorsed by Trump in her re-election race. Townsend didn’t refer to Rogers by name in her statement.

"Accordingly, I have let President Trump’s team know that I am closing my Congressional campaign and will just focus on my legislative duties," Townsend said.

Rogers was censured this week by the Senate after her embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Townsend missed the vote but said later she likely would have backed the formal rebuke.

Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend

