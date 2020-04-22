Arizona State Senator diagnosed with COVID-19

article

A State Senator who represents portions of the West Valley has been diagnosed with COVID-19, along with members of his family.

In a statement, State Sen. Lupe Contreras announced that he, along with his wife Sara and four other members of his family, have tested positive for COVID-19.

"When my wife and I first experienced the coughing, fever and headaches, we were thankfully able to get tested on April 20th and received our test results the next morning," read a portion of the statement.

State Sen. Contreras said since the diagnosis, he and his wife have been quarantined in their bedroom. They have only been able to talk to their kids through the door, and they go through their house, sanitizing every surface while wearing protective gear, to ensure their children are safe.

"This has impacted my entire family in deep and permanent ways, and my heart aches for all the other families experiencing this same thing," read a portion of the statement.

State Sen. Contreras represents District 19, which covers a portion of the West Valley and South Phoenix.

