Arizona state tax deadline extended to May 17, 2021

Officials with the Arizona Department of Revenue announced on April 5 that the state's tax filing deadline has been extended to match a similar decision made by the IRS.

According to the statement, the deadline for filing and paying state individual income taxes is now May 17.

"The extended deadline only includes individual returns," read a portion of the statement. "The new deadline means taxpayers who file and pay after the previous April 15 deadline will not be assessed late filing or late payment penalties."

In March, officials with the IRS announced that the tax filing deadline was delayed to May 17.

This is not the first time in recent years that the tax filing deadline was extended. in March 2020, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the tax deadline was extended to July 15 from April 15.

