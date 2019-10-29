Arizona teachers surprised with $5k for their classrooms thanks to Fiesta Bowl Charities

Dozens of teachers all over Arizona got a big surprise as part of the wishes for teachers program. Fiesta Bowl Charities surprised 200 teachers with $5,000 to use in their classrooms and to give back to their students.

The 200 teachers were chosen at random as part of Teachers Draft Day put on by Fiesta Bowl Charities.

Local celebrities, including FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez, pulled names out of a hat. Then they called up the teacher to tell them they just won $5,000.

The entire production, with live phone calls, FaceTime and the broadcast, was set up at Sneaky Big Studios in Scottsdale.

The Executive Director of Fiesta Bowl Charities says it is all about giving back to the people who invest in our youth.

"The biggest part is thank you, teachers," said Mike Nealy the Executive Director of Fiesta Bowl Charities. "We know that you guys work hard and take money out of your own pockets, part of it was thank you and appreciate what they do."

In total, they gave away $1,000,000 to teachers across the state, and they plan to do it bigger and better next year.