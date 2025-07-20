Arizona teen named top young scientist finalist

The Brief Arizona ninth-grader Amaira Srivastava has been named a top-10 finalist in the national 3M Young Scientist Challenge for her innovative project creating biodegradable cups from fruit peels. Srivastava's invention aims to reduce plastic waste and enhance nutrient absorption, and she is now working with a 3M scientist to prepare for the final round of judging in October.



Here's a quick quiz: Where does one of the world's top kid scientists live? Right here in Arizona.

In just a few short weeks, that girl will get the chance to prove why she might be the best one.

What we know:

Amaira Srivastava might seem like a regular ninth grader, playing ping-pong with her parents and painting in her free time. But the Arizona artist and athlete has a secret: She might be the best kid scientist in the country.

"I blended a mixture of vinegar, glycerine, cornstarch, water and these fruit peels in order to create these cups," Amaira said, explaining her project. It's complicated and took a lot of work.

Her father, Abhishek Srivastava, is, of course, proud. "She was really working so hard and passionately, really every day would put so many extra hours away from her regular schoolwork," he said.

Amaira Srivastava

Basically, Amaira took fruit peels and mixed them into bowls or cups using a cupcake tin for shaping. This innovation limits the need for plastic.

"Decomposes much faster than regular petroleum plastic," Amaira said.

It also allows water inside to absorb flavonoid nutrients from the peels. "The combination of orange plus lemon released the most amount of flavonoids," Amaira said.

The idea won her category at the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair. She then entered the national 3M Young Scientist Challenge, becoming one of the top 10 finalists in the country.

"I felt really surprised and shocked when I found out I'm one of 10 people in the nation," Amaira said.

What's next:

She is now working with a leading 3M scientist to prepare for the final round of judging in October.

"I think my end goal is to create a product that's scalable, practical and just makes the world a better place than it already is," Amaira said.