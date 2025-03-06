Arizona weather forecast: Wet weather expected in Phoenix and other parts of the state

The Brief A weather system is bringing rain and snow to parts of Arizona. The high in Phoenix should reach 70°F for Thursday.



We've been talking about it most of the week, but Arizona is finally seeing some wet weather.

According to the National Weather Service, a series of weather disturbances will pass through parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, bringing multiple rounds of rain.

Today:

NWS forecasters in Phoenix said a passing cold front that is sweeping through the region today will bring increased chance for showers.

"Best chances will be focused across higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix. Amounts will remain on the light side with better rain chances and amounts Friday," read a portion of their forecast.

In Phoenix, the high is expected to reach 70°F for Thursday.

Meanwhile, NWS forecasters in Flagstaff said the city could see four to six inches of snow today, and the Jacob Lake area could see eight to 12 inches of snow.

As for temperatures, Flagstaff could see a high of 38°F.

A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect until 6:00 p.m. for the Western Mogollon Rim region, including Flagstaff, Munds Park, and Williams. At 11:00 p.m., a Winter Storm Warning will take effect for areas above 5,000 feet. The warning is set to last until 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Tomorrow:

Per the forecast, Phoenix could see a high of 58°F on Friday, with an 80% chance for rain.

In Flagstaff, as mentioned before, the Winter Storm Warning that is set to take effect at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday will last until 5:00 p.m. today. The high is expected to be 35°F.

In Tucson, NWS forecasters say there is a 98% chance of rain for the city.

The Weekend:

A temperature rebound is expected over the weekend. Phoenix could see a high of 69°F on Saturday, and 78°F on Sunday. On Monday, the high temperature could be in the 80s.

In Flagstaff, sunny conditions should return over the weekend, with a high of 45°F on Saturday, and 54°F on Sunday.

