Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy night will make way for a sunny start to the week

High clouds will pass over Arizona on Sunday night, leaving skies sunny by Monday morning.

A nearby storm system will bring gustier winds to northern Arizona on Monday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph are expected in the High Country, with the strongest winds near the Nevada and New Mexico state lines.

The Valley will stay relatively calm. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will stay warmer than normal on Monday.

A cold front will move through Monday evening, bringing cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Highs will be about 5 to 15 degrees cooler on Tuesday, and temperatures will drop off considerably by Wednesday morning.

The Metro will see lows in the low 40s, and surrounding areas, including the mountains, High Country and Valley, will see lows around and below freezing.

Winds will stay breezy in the mountains on Tuesday, with more gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will lighten up on Wednesday.

The second half of the week is more uncertain. It is clear that temperatures will warm back above normal, but there is uncertainty about a potential storm that could arrive on Thursday through Saturday.

There is a low chance for mountain rain with the storm.

