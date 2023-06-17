Arizona woman who competes in international competitions gets altitude training in Flagstaff

Flagstaff has become a popular destination for professional runners to live because they train at altitude.

Former track star Rachel Tomajczyk trains in Flagstaff and lives in Williams.

Even in the heat, Tomajczyk’s stride up Piestewa Peak looks effortless.

"I’ve always been competitive," Tomajczyk said. "I really like pushing myself and finding my limits."

Tomajczyk began running as a kid in Plano, TX. She won state titles. Then ran cross country and competed in the steeplechase for Baylor University.

After graduation and a few years running as a pro, Tomajczyk traded in the track for the trail.

Eventually, she and her husband moved to Arizona so the 30-year-old could train at altitude in Flagstaff.

Her career is flourishing. She’s sponsored and is competing for world championships.

"If it’s snowing up in Flagstaff, it’s perfect in Phoenix, if it’s super hot in Phoenix, then it’s perfect up in Flagstaff, and Sedona has some amazing trails too," Tomajczyk said. "I just love training here."

She just represented America in the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Austria.

"It’s kind of fun to be part of such a growing sport," Tomajczyk said.

She placed high and is looking forward to the future.

"I just want to keep getting better at this sport," Tomajczyk said. "I think it’s fun because it’s a growing sport and seeing more people get into it is so fun."