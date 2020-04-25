Arizonans looking for ways to stay cool as public pools are closed during social distancing

Summer is here in Arizona and that means triple digits will soon be here to greet us.

With the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines, many of the valley's places to keep cool are closed.

With a lot of pools in the valley shut down because of social distancing and the state's stay-at-home order, people are looking for other options to beat the heat.

A pool supply store in the west Valley has seen an uptick in phone calls for above ground pools, says owner Robert Weeks.

"They want something to swim in quickly and there’s nothing else to do out there but go swimming this time of year, they want to get wet," Weeks said, adding, "We’ve been getting a couple calls from Sun City and all around because the recreation centers that are closed, they’re looking at the next option which is above ground pools, quick easy set up and inexpensive ..."

People are using other options to stay cool like inflatable pools, slip and slides, make shift sprinklers — you name it.

