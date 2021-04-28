Arizonans weigh in on President Biden’s free preschool, free community college proposals

President Joe Biden will address Congress for the first time on April 28 as President, where he will reportedly unveil his proposed $1.8 trillion package called the American Families Plan in a formal manner.

The Biden Administration calling this a "once-in-a-generation" investment. The package calls for $1 trillion in new spending and $800 billion in new tax credits. Some of the main proposed features include two years of free community college, as well as free preschool.

"I think for me, my first thought as a mom is, awesome," said Valery Novak with The Academy Day School. "I think it’s fabulous. I think that everyone should have the opportunity across the board."

Dane Becker with The Academy Day School in Chandler is thrilled more parents and children may have access to pre-school. Becker says it's a fundamental part of a child's education.

"When they walk in our doors, they don't know how to act at a school, and that’s what we teach them here. We teach them academics here, but also social, emotional support for all of the phases that they go through," said Becker.

Novak says she’s in favor of giving everyone access but hopes parents will take the learning aspect of pre-k seriously.

Advertisement

"We're not going to take 45 families, and it's going to be everybody come because they can," said Novak. "We really want the families that come to want to be there for their kids, to be able to set them up for success, making sure they’re being challenged as much as they can, not just going somewhere for three hours because they can," said Novak.

As far as the free two years of community college, Maricopa Community College District Interim Chancellor Steven Gonzales expects enrollment to go way up, something he sees as a major boost.

"This will be critically important, especially at a time when we’re recovering from the pandemic and trying to stimulate the economy. This will be a great way to get people in and out as quickly as possible, and on to a sustainable career," said Gonzales.

President Biden plans to pay for these proposals by rolling back the 2017 tax cut law, and his proposal includes raising the tax rates for the wealthiest Americans, and nearly doubling the Capital Gains tax on investors who earn more than $1 million.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters