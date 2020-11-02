I-10 expansion project in the East Valley expected to begin in 2021

It can be one of the most congested freeways in the Valley during rush hour, but it seems like plans to expand the I-10 near the Broadway Curve are moving forward.

The expansion project has been in the works for more than four years, and finally, there are set plans to expand the freeway to give drivers more room, easing congestion.

300,000 cars drive through the Broadway Curve daily and it shows as there is often congestion in both directions. As of Nov. 2, there five lanes and one HOV lane.

That's all set to change, says Tom Herrmann, Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson.

"We're going to add to that. We're going to have six lanes, two HOV lanes and something new to Arizona -- collector-distributor lanes that will help people merging on and off and help the people that are changing lanes quickly to try and get on the freeway or off the freeway," he explained.

ADOT is taking into consideration the growth the Valley has seen throughout recent years.

"We're trying to accommodate that growth in a way that will make it safer for drivers going back and forth to work. Make it quicker, because they will have more capacity on the roadway. The Valley isn't going to stop growing any time soon we have to plan ahead and look for that," Herrmann said.

While this project has been in the works, the state is finally nailing down the developers who will help bring this project to life within the next couple of years.

"Joint venture of a number of construction firms that will be working with us on the project. The negotiations will start in a few weeks and we'll be able to lock down a price and all of the particulars that go into building a freeway like this," Herrmann explained.

The project is set to begin in the fall of 2021 and could take up to four years to complete. The budget is $700 million dollars, but that is still in negotiations.