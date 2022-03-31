Arkansas tornado injures 7 as severe storm threat shifts to East Coast

Severe storms bringing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, bringing down trees and power lines and damaging homes and businesses as the threat shifted to the East Coast.

At least two confirmed tornadoes injured several people Wednesday, damaged structures and power outages in Mississippi and Tennessee after earlier storm damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.

No deaths had been reported from the storms as of early Thursday, authorities said. But widespread damage was reported in the Jackson, Tennessee, area as a tornado warning was in effect.

"Significant damage" occurred to a nursing home near Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Jackson, according to Madison County Emergency Management Director Jason Moore.

In Nashville, Tennessee, paneling fell five stories from the side of a downtown hotel Wednesday evening and onto a roof of a building below. The fire department warned the debris could become airborne as high winds continued, and some hotel guests were moved to other parts of the building due to concerns that the roof would become unstable. No injuries were immediately associated with the collapse.

Elsewhere, a warehouse roof collapsed as the storms moved through Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis, police said. The building had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Mississippi Senate suspended its work Wednesday as weather sirens blared during a tornado watch in downtown Jackson. Some employees took shelter in the Capitol basement.

Rander P. Adams told the Associated Press that he and his wife, Janice Delores Adams, were in their home near downtown Jackson when severe weather blew through during a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon. He said their lights flashed and a large window exploded just feet from his wife as she tried to open their front door.

"The glass broke just as if someone threw a brick through it," he said. "I advised her then, ‘Let’s go to the back of the house.’"

Adams said the storm toppled trees in a nearby park, and a large tree across the street from their house split in half. "We were blessed," he said. "Instead of falling toward the house, it fell the other way."

Earlier Wednesday, a tornado that struck Springdale, Arkansas, and the adjoining town of Johnson, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock, about 4 a.m. injured seven people, two critically, said Washington County, Arkansas, Emergency Management Director John Luther.

The National Weather Service said that tornado would be rated "at least EF-2," which would mean wind speeds reached 111-135 mph.

"Search and rescue teams have been deployed, as there are significant damages and injuries," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

In northwest Missouri, an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds around 90 mph struck St. Joseph on Tuesday night, according to the weather service. That tornado damaged two homes, but no injuries were reported there. Another EF-1 tornado with wind speeds around 100 mph touched down briefly before dawn Wednesday in a rural subdivision 25 miles east of Dallas, damaging two roofs, the weather service reported.

Severe storms shift east on Thursday

On Thursday, the storm threat was moving toward the East Coast, forecasters said.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch valid until 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT) for eastern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and western Georgia. The watch area included Dothan in Alabama, Tallahassee in Florida and Columbus in Georgia.

As the storm system continues to march eastward Thursday, additional severe thunderstorms were possible from northern Florida all the way up to New York's Hudson Valley, according to FOX Weather.

Damaging wind gusts were expected to be the main concern, with the chance of a couple of tornadoes, forecasters said. The biggest threat was in the Southeast.

The system responsible for this week's severe weather threat will push off the East Coast by Friday.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.