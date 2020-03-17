Arlington senior citizen becomes first coronavirus-related death in North Texas

A senior citizen in Arlington has become the first North Texas death related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed late Tuesday that the man who died on Sunday tested positive for the new coronavirus. He was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

They released info about where he lived because the facility provides housing to retired persons and senior citizens, people who are most vulnerable to the virus. They're also still not sure how he became infected.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, family members identified him as 77-year-old Pat James. They told the paper he died Sunday after developing pneumonia from what they thought was the flu. They did not know he had the new coronavirus until test results came back positive on Tuesday.

James' wife has been experiencing the same symptoms and she is currently in isolation.

Tarrant County health officials said they are still trying to identify all of the people the man came in contact with so those people can be isolated and monitored. They are working closely with Texas Masonic Retirement Center.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Advertisement

“On behalf of Tarrant County Public Health, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family of this person,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

The City of Arlington’s Public Health Authority said is working closely with Tarrant County, as well as state and federal health authorities to monitor and respond to this evolving situation.

“We are taking proactive measures and utilizing every resource available to us to help protect public health and prevent the spread of this disease in our community,” said Dr. Cynthia A. Simmons, Arlington’s public health authority.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Arlington on Wednesday for a joint press conference with the mayor and Tarrant County health officials.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

RELATED LINKS:

Texas reports 1st coronavirus death

Officials: Grand Prairie resident who didn't travel diagnosed with COVID-19

Some North Texas school districts, including Dallas ISD, to close schools "indefinitely"

Dallas closes all bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, theaters to stop spread of COVID-19 coronavirus

Fort Worth begins limiting maximum occupancy at bars, restaurants, gyms