Armed man accused of impersonating officer at State Farm Stadium ahead of Charlie Kirk memorial service

The Brief Joshua Runkles, 42, is accused of impersonating a member of law enforcement at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Runkles was reportedly armed with guns and knives when he told authorities he was working security through Turning Point USA. On Sept. 21, a memorial service for Charlie Kirk is being held at the stadium.



An armed man who allegedly impersonated himself as a member of law enforcement at State Farm Stadium, the site where a memorial service for Charlie Kirk will be held on Sunday, was arrested.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 42-year-old Joshua Runkles, a North Carolina resident, was carrying a satchel at around 12 p.m. on Sept. 19 when he approached an officer working a security detail.

"[Runkles] stated he happened to be in town when Turning Point USA personnel called and requested security, and he or his company was able to assist and assigned to the event," court documents read.

Runkles was advised by the officer that he would need to contact Turning Point USA, who would then liaison with the Secret Service to determine if he was approved to work security at the stadium.

When the officer asked Runkles if he had identification, he showed the officer a Franklin County Sheriff's Office badge and an Idaho law enforcement identification card. Runkles also reportedly had a concealed carry permit, but was told by the officer that he was not allowed to enter the stadium or be armed on the property.

"Joshua was compliant, respectful, and cooperative during the conversation," court documents read. "He advised he understood the requirements and would contact Turning Point USA personnel."

About two hours later, Runkels was spotted inside the stadium by Secret Service members and taken into custody. He reportedly had a loaded pistol, a revolver and several knives.

Runkels was arrested and booked into jail before being released on bond.

Turning Point USA statement on incident

What they're saying:

"I want to add a note of clarity here. This individual was doing advance security for a known guest planning to attend the memorial service tomorrow. We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service. Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone’s safety," Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said.

What's next:

The Secret Service says they are investigating the incident, including why Runkles was at State Farm Stadium.

