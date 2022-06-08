Expand / Collapse search
Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's Maryland home after making violent threats

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's Maryland home after making violent threats

A man armed with a knife and a gun was arrested near the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources confirm to FOX News.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man armed with a knife and a gun was arrested near the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources confirm to FOX News.

The man’s name is being withheld at this time, but FOX 5 has been told he is in his 20s and he was arrested around 1:50 a.m. He did not get to the Kavanaugh home.

FOX 5 has also been told the suspect is from California. The suspect was carrying a gun and a knife when arrested and had made violent threats against Justice Kavanaugh.

He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District. U.S. Marshals and Montgomery County PD are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.