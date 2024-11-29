Armed man shot, killed by Phoenix officers: police

The Brief A suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix Police officers on Nov. 28 near 79th Avenue and Mitchell Drive. The shooting stemmed from an altercation at a convenience store near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. The suspect was not identified.



A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night in Phoenix.

The shooting stemmed from a fight at a convenience store just before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene for reports of a suspect who pulled out a gun and threatened someone. The suspect fled the scene, but a witness was able to provide a description of the suspect's vehicle to police.

Officers spotted the suspect's car nearby and tried to pull it over, but the driver would not stop and sped away.

Police say the vehicle was tracked to 79th Avenue and Mitchell Drive, where the suspect got out of the car and ran into a backyard.

"Officers arrived in this area and began to establish containment on the home," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "While doing this, they heard what they believed to be a gunshot coming from the backyard of the residence."

An officer then spotted a man matching the suspect's description.

"This man was seen with a handgun in his hand and raised it up," Scherer said. "This is when the officer involved shooting occurred."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

The area of 79th Avenue and Mitchell Drive is shut down due to the investigation.