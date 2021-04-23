Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
3
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Armed robbery reported on ASU's Tempe campus

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Arizona State University

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University police say an armed robbery was reported on the school's Tempe campus early Friday morning.

Three people reportedly robbed a person near the Vista Del Sol dorms at 1:30 a.m. on April 23, stealing the victim's phone and money before running away.

The victim told police that one of the robbers had a handgun, and no suspects have been located.

The suspects were all described as being 6 feet tall, with all of them wearing hoodies during the reported robbery. However, no other specific details have been released.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More crime stories

DPS: Driver who fled from trooper involved in multi-car crash
slideshow

DPS: Driver who fled from trooper involved in multi-car crash

Mesa Police and DPS are investigating a crash involving a person who fled from DPS troopers on the Loop 202.

18-year-old accused of sparking Goodyear brush fire
slideshow

18-year-old accused of sparking Goodyear brush fire

William Paci, 18, is accused of starting a brush fire in Goodyear that caused multiple road closures.

PD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in north Phoenix apartment
slideshow

PD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in north Phoenix apartment

Amelleonna Russell, 21, faces a manslaughter charge after another woman was shot and killed in a north Phoenix apartment.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: