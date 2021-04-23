Armed robbery reported on ASU's Tempe campus

article

Arizona State University police say an armed robbery was reported on the school's Tempe campus early Friday morning.

Three people reportedly robbed a person near the Vista Del Sol dorms at 1:30 a.m. on April 23, stealing the victim's phone and money before running away.

The victim told police that one of the robbers had a handgun, and no suspects have been located.

The suspects were all described as being 6 feet tall, with all of them wearing hoodies during the reported robbery. However, no other specific details have been released.

