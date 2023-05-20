$1500 worth of vape kits stolen from Tempe smoke shop

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered the Gravitate Smoke & Vape shop in Tempe and got away with $1,500 worth of vape kits.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bowers says the suspect went into the store on February 28 about an hour before committing the armed robbery. He checked out the merchandise, talked with employees, then after being denied a sale, he then left the area on a BMX-style or mountain bicycle. They believe he may likely live nearby in the area of Elliot and Kyrene roads.

Investigators say at approximately 7:13 p.m., the man returned to the store with a silver revolver in his right hand pointed down at his side. He walked over to counter, handed over a drawstring bag, and demanded that the clerk fill it with vape products from the display case.

The suspect never pointed the gun at the clerk.

"We anticipate this happening a lot with different convenience stores, clerks, and we always give out the same advice. Just follow their directions. Follow their orders. Give them what they want, and then let the police department do all the investigation to find this person later," said Bowers.

The suspect is described as a young, heavier set Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, black hat, blue jeans, and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment. TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS.

Map of the area: