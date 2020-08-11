Armed robbery suspects surrender after high-speed pursuit, standoff

Four men accused of two armed robberies in Beverly Hills surrendered Tuesday following a high-speed pursuit that led to a standoff with Los Angeles Police Department officers and a SWAT team in the Pico-Union neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The suspects are accused of at least two armed robberies that occurred Monday, the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

LAPD and BVPD officers located the vehicle connected to the suspects Tuesday morning. They attempted to stop the vehicle when the pursuit began.

The suspects led officers on the southbound 110 Freeway, to the westbound 105 Freeway, to the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway.

The silver SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban, was detected traveling at speeds over 100 mph on the 10 Freeway before exiting onto main streets in a Pico-Union neighborhood.

It is believed the car may have been a rental due to the Colorado license plate.

After driving erratically and at high speeds, the suspects then stopped in a neighborhood on South Kenmore Avenue near the intersection of Normandie Ave. and Olympic Boulevard where four people fled on foot and into a home around 9:50 a.m.

A SWAT unit was called to the scene and the suspects surrendered around noon.

No further information was immediately released.