Armed suspect shot, killed by police at Phoenix apartment complex

A suspect is dead after being shot by police at a Phoenix apartment complex during the early-morning hours of Jan. 12.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers tried to stop a vehicle just after midnight near 48th Street and Baseline Road. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and left the area.

Police say when officers caught up to the suspect near the Arizona Grand Resort, he was armed with a gun. During a struggle over the gun, the 23-year-old suspect was shot by police.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

