Arrest made in deadly downtown Chandler bar stabbing

Police say a man stabbed in the neck outside a bar in downtown Chandler has died, and his accused killer is now facing charges including first-degree murder.

Officers say 30-year-old Isiah Morse stabbed Gabriel White outside Bourbon Jacks near Arizona Avenue and Boston Street on Oct. 4. The two were reportedly drinking with a man celebrating his 21st birthday.

Court documents show the 21-year-old nearly lost consciousness from consuming too much alcohol. Paramedics were called, and police showed up for crowd control.

Isiah Morse

Police say Morse and White got into an argument about how the 21-year-old got so drunk. That's when officers say Morse stabbed White.

White died at the hospital from his injuries on Oct. 9.

Morse was originally facing an aggravated assault charge, but police are now accusing him of first-degree murder.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

Where it happened: