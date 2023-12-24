Arrest made in deadly Phoenix stabbing: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing on Dec. 23 that left a man dead.

In a statement released on Dec. 24, police officials said officers responded to the area of 11th Avenue and Jackson Street for a stabbing.

"When officers got to the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from a critical stab wound," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials said the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kyle Richardson, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Edward Loper.

"While investigators were on scene, Loper was spotted walking in the area," read a portion of the statement.

Loper, according to investigators, has been booked into jail, and is accused of second degree murder.

Edward Loper

Map showing the incident scene