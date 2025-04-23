Arrests made following school fight; what's next for 'Doomsday Mom' | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the next chapter of Lori Vallow Daybell's legal saga in Arizona to what President Donald Trump is considering as a way to battle America's low birth rate, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
1. Arrests made following West Valley school fight
Featured
Buckeye Police responded to a fight at Freedom Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon as school was being dismissed. Four people, including a man, were arrested.
2. Road rage shooting reported south of the Valley
Featured
A road-rage shooting backed up traffic along State Route 347 south of the Valley on Wednesday morning.
3. Suspect in stabbing at Sunset Crator National Monument arrested
Featured
A suspect accused of stabbing another man at the Sunset Crater National Monument Visitor Center was arrested. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive.
4. Trump reportedly pondering baby bonus
5. What's next for Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona
Featured
Despite already serving multiple life sentences, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she fully intends to prosecute Lori Vallow Daybell once again in what would be her second Arizona trial.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Wednesday was another warm day in the Valley with a high of 91°F.