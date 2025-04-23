Expand / Collapse search

Arrests made following school fight; what's next for 'Doomsday Mom' | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 23, 2025 6:58pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the next chapter of Lori Vallow Daybell's legal saga in Arizona to what President Donald Trump is considering as a way to battle America's low birth rate, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

1. Arrests made following West Valley school fight

Featured

Fight breaks out at Buckeye elementary school; 4 arrested
article

Fight breaks out at Buckeye elementary school; 4 arrested

Buckeye Police responded to a fight at Freedom Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon as school was being dismissed. Four people, including a man, were arrested.

2. Road rage shooting reported south of the Valley

Featured

Road-rage shooting reported on SR 347 near Maricopa
article

Road-rage shooting reported on SR 347 near Maricopa

A road-rage shooting backed up traffic along State Route 347 south of the Valley on Wednesday morning.

3. Suspect in stabbing at Sunset Crator National Monument arrested

Featured

Sunset Crater National Monument stabbing: Suspect arrested
article

Sunset Crater National Monument stabbing: Suspect arrested

A suspect accused of stabbing another man at the Sunset Crater National Monument Visitor Center was arrested. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive.

4. Trump reportedly pondering baby bonus

Featured

Trump reportedly ponders $5K baby bonus as US fertility rate remains near record low
article

Trump reportedly ponders $5K baby bonus as US fertility rate remains near record low

 

5. What's next for Lori Vallow Daybell in Arizona

Featured

Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' prepares for 2nd Arizona trial
article

Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' prepares for 2nd Arizona trial

Despite already serving multiple life sentences, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she fully intends to prosecute Lori Vallow Daybell once again in what would be her second Arizona trial.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s expected in Phoenix through Friday
article

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s expected in Phoenix through Friday

Wednesday was another warm day in the Valley with a high of 91°F.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews