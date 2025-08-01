Arrests made in pregnant teen's murder; snacks recalled over listeria concerns | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
6
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, West Pinal County, Mazatzal Mountains, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Dripping Springs, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, New River Mesa, Deer Valley, Superior, Gila Bend, East Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:53 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Gila County

Arrests made in pregnant teen's murder; snacks recalled over listeria concerns | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 1, 2025 8:10pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspects have been arrested in a 16-year-old girl's murder; fruit snacks were recalled due to listeria concerns; the Dragon Bravo Fire continues to grow in northern Arizona and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 1, 2025.

1. Zariah Dodd: Arrests made in pregnant teen's murder, including unborn baby's father

From left: Jurrell Davis, Zariah Dodd, Jechri James-Gillett

What we know:

Police say 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett conspired in Zariah Dodd's murder. 

What they're saying:

"The investigation established that Davis was the father Zariah’s unborn child. It also showed that the two suspects conspired to commit and carried out the homicide," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Read More

2. Dragon Bravo Fire grows, burning over 110,000 acres in the Grand Canyon

Dragon Bravo Fire: Evacuation order remains in effect

Dragon Bravo Fire: Evacuation order remains in effect

What we know:

The wildfire burning at the north rim of the Grand Canyon is closing in on 112,000 acres and 9% containment as a "GO" evacuation order remains in effect for the north rim area. 

Read More

3. Woman killed in North Phoenix shooting; suspect detained over an hour away in Gila Bend

Woman killed in North Phoenix shooting

Woman killed in North Phoenix shooting

A woman is dead, and a man is behind bars after a shooting near 40th Street and Bell Road, but the suspect was arrested more than an hour away near Gila Bend. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

What we know:

A man is in custody after police say a woman died after being shot on Aug. 1 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

Read More

4. Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutting down following cuts to federal funding

What we know:

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting on Friday said it will begin winding down operations following Congress' vote to cut nearly $1.1 billion in federal funding.

What they're saying:

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," said CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."

Read More

5. Freeze-dried fruit packs, sold in 43 states, recalled over listeria concerns

What we know:

Freeze-dried fruit packs sold at Sam’s Club have been recalled because of listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Customers who have purchased Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes should return them to Sam’s for a full refund. 

Dig deeper:

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches, and tiredness and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. 

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening weather forecast - 8/1/25

Evening weather forecast - 8/1/25

Possible record-breaking temperatures are on the way.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews