Arrests made in pregnant teen's murder; snacks recalled over listeria concerns | Nightly Roundup

Suspects have been arrested in a 16-year-old girl's murder; fruit snacks were recalled due to listeria concerns; the Dragon Bravo Fire continues to grow in northern Arizona and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 1, 2025.

1. Zariah Dodd: Arrests made in pregnant teen's murder, including unborn baby's father

From left: Jurrell Davis, Zariah Dodd, Jechri James-Gillett

What we know:

Police say 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett conspired in Zariah Dodd's murder.

What they're saying:

"The investigation established that Davis was the father Zariah’s unborn child. It also showed that the two suspects conspired to commit and carried out the homicide," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

2. Dragon Bravo Fire grows, burning over 110,000 acres in the Grand Canyon

What we know:

The wildfire burning at the north rim of the Grand Canyon is closing in on 112,000 acres and 9% containment as a "GO" evacuation order remains in effect for the north rim area.

3. Woman killed in North Phoenix shooting; suspect detained over an hour away in Gila Bend

What we know:

A man is in custody after police say a woman died after being shot on Aug. 1 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

4. Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutting down following cuts to federal funding

What we know:

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting on Friday said it will begin winding down operations following Congress' vote to cut nearly $1.1 billion in federal funding.

What they're saying:

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," said CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."

5. Freeze-dried fruit packs, sold in 43 states, recalled over listeria concerns

What we know:

Freeze-dried fruit packs sold at Sam’s Club have been recalled because of listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Customers who have purchased Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes should return them to Sam’s for a full refund.

Dig deeper:

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches, and tiredness and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

