Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, West Pinal County, Mazatzal Mountains, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Dripping Springs, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, New River Mesa, Deer Valley, Superior, Gila Bend, East Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Cave Creek/New River, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz

Man detained in deadly north Phoenix shooting

By
Updated  August 1, 2025 12:40pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Woman dies after being found shot in north Phoenix

Woman dies after being found shot in north Phoenix

A man is in custody after police say a woman died after being shot on Aug. 1 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

The Brief

    • A woman died after she was shot multiple times on Aug. 1 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.
    • The woman wasn't identified.
    • Police say a man was detained in connection with the shooting.

PHOENIX - A man is in custody following a shooting early Friday morning in north Phoenix that left a woman dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 1 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

"With the assistance of DPS, MCSO, Border Patrol, and ADOT, a man was detained in connection with this incident," police said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What's next:

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNorth PhoenixNews