Man detained in deadly north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - A man is in custody following a shooting early Friday morning in north Phoenix that left a woman dead.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 1 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.
The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.
"With the assistance of DPS, MCSO, Border Patrol, and ADOT, a man was detained in connection with this incident," police said.
What we don't know:
No identities were released.
What's next:
Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened