Man detained in deadly north Phoenix shooting

The Brief A woman died after she was shot multiple times on Aug. 1 near 40th Street and Baseline Road. The woman wasn't identified. Police say a man was detained in connection with the shooting.



A man is in custody following a shooting early Friday morning in north Phoenix that left a woman dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 1 near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

"With the assistance of DPS, MCSO, Border Patrol, and ADOT, a man was detained in connection with this incident," police said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What's next:

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened