Art project connects community at Avondale rehab center

The Brief A mother and daughter created a giant coloring book mural at an Avondale health and rehab center to bring residents and staff together. The interactive art project, which features positive affirmations, is designed to be accessible to all skill levels and encourages community participation.



A mother-daughter duo is bringing the community together at Estrella Health and Rehab Center with a giant, interactive coloring book mural.

What we know:

Artists Jacey and Shalece Fiack designed the mural, which is on display inside the center. The project, sponsored by a local hospice company, gives residents and staff a meaningful way to connect.

"The point of it isn't to be a big mural, it's to be something to get all the residents involved with," Jacey Fiack said.

Shalece Fiack, who is also the activities director at Estrella, said the mural has brought people together who wouldn't normally participate in activities, including nurses and night staff.

The mural is designed for all skill levels and features uplifting "I am" affirmations, such as "I am strong" and "I am loved," to encourage hope and positivity.

What you can do:

Estrella Health and Rehab said it welcomes community volunteers who would like to get involved in this or other activities.