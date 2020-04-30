As bars remain closed for now amid pandemic, bar owners voice their frustrations

While restaurants are gearing up to start offering dine-in service in weeks, other establishments that don’t serve food remain in limbo.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that Arizona's stay-at-home order will be extended to May 15, with modifications.

According to an executive order issued to amend the original stay-at-home order, officially titled as the "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, retailers not classified as an essential business may, starting May 4, operate through delivery service and other means that do not entail in-store sales.

Gov. Ducey said he was not going to ease restrictions on bars. The Governor went further, threatening penalties for businesses that planned to defy his orders.

"This is an order enforceable by law," said Gov. Ducey on Wednesday. "Violation is a $2,500 fine and up to six months in jail. Publicly flaunt the order, you are playing with your liquor license."

Bar owner responds to Gov. Ducey's decision

Meanwhile, several locally-owned bars in a North Phoenix strip mall, along with businesses, were planning to re-open on Friday, whether or not the stay-at-home order was lifted.

One owner says she’s frustrated with Gov. Ducey’s decision, and doesn’t know how she’ll afford to keep her business afloat.

"We're trying to get loans," said Jennifer Lozevski, who owns Blooze Bar. "We can't get loans. The landlord is calling, wanting their money. It's just a vicious cycle."

Lozevski has been running Blooze since 2016. She shut down the business on March 20, and was planning to re-open on May 1, along with several other bars in the area.

With Gov. Ducey's announcement on Wednesday, her plans changed.

"We were in here setting up, getting ready to open [Thursday] and he said what he said. I was about ready to throw the keys and give up. I'm out," said Lozevski. "A lot of us were going to open until he threw that out there. Now. it's not worth the risk. Just cut us off in the neck."

Inside, the tables and chairs were spaced apart, but the bar will remain empty. For how much longer, Lozevski doesn’t know.

Lozevski says she has no idea how she’s going to pay her landlord and bills if she is not allowed serve up live music and libations.

"I already had my girls ready. Already stocked the bar. I can open right now. The girls would wear masks, tables are six feet apart. I mean, just like going to Fry's, people are going there. Why can’t people come in here?"

Lozevski says if she could start serving food at her bar, she’d be able to re-open, along with restaurants, starting May 12. Her landlord, however, won’t let her add a grill or kitchen.

