Assault in Litchfield Park home leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, including child
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An assault in a Litchfield Park home left a man dead and three others injured, including a child.
Deputies were called to a residence near 127th Avenue and Orange at around midnight on May 28 and discovered that a suspect had assaulted a man, two women and a child.
"Deputies forced entry into the home and took the suspect into custody," read a statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
The man died from his injuries, and a woman is fighting for her life at the hospital. The other woman and the child suffered minor injuries.
No other information was released.
Where the crime happened: