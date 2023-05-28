Assault in Litchfield Park home leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, including child

An assault in a Litchfield Park home left a man dead and three others injured, including a child.

Deputies were called to a residence near 127th Avenue and Orange at around midnight on May 28 and discovered that a suspect had assaulted a man, two women and a child.

"Deputies forced entry into the home and took the suspect into custody," read a statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The man died from his injuries, and a woman is fighting for her life at the hospital. The other woman and the child suffered minor injuries.

No other information was released.

