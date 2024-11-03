ASU PD investigates reported sexual assault on campus

The Brief ASU Police say a female reported waking up on campus after being sexually assaulted. The victim says the assault happened early in the morning on Nov. 2.



The ASU Police Department is investigating after a female, who is not a student, reported she woke up on campus after being sexually assaulted.

She reported the assault happened early in the morning on Nov. 2 near Rural Road and Lemon Street.

"The victim, who is not affiliated with the university, said a male she met at an off-campus party may have drugged her by slipping something in her drink. The victim woke up later on campus and believes she was sexually assaulted," the police department said.

The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police didn't provide a description of the suspect.

If you know anything about what happened, contact ASU Police at 480-965-3456.

