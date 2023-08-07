Expand / Collapse search
ASU sets 2 new records for enrollment numbers: largest Arizona resident enrollment in history

By Mia Vesely
Published 
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University will welcome more than 144,000 Sun Devils this year across both their in-person and online degree programs. This represents a new record for the highest enrollment in its history. Over 9,000 of these new students are Arizona residents, another record number. 

ASU reports record enrollment

Arizona State University is seeing the highest enrollment in its history. Enrollment this year has reached 144,000, and more than 80,000 of those students will be living on campus.

First-time on-campus enrollment is also up this year, and will be more than 80,000 for the first time in ASU history. These announcements break previous enrollment records set in fall 2022. 

ASU has pledged that they're committed to charting an innovative vision for higher education - one branded by accessibility and academic success. The high enrollment numbers are a first step in this mission. 

Arizona State also reported other statistics regarding the 2023 fall enrollment cycle. More than 25,000 first-year students are Hispanic/Latino, reinforcing  ASU's commitment as a Hispanic Serving Institution

ASU students across all five of the campuses will begin classes on Thursday, August 17th. Follow #ASUWelcome on social media for highlights of ASU welcome events.