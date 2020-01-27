At Sky Harbor, some express concerns as Coronavirus outbreak continues

The Coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China has put a big scare into travelers all over the world.

The U.S. State Department has raised the travel advisory level for China due to coronavirus outbreak, and it is now urging Americans to "reconsider travel" to the country.

Meanwhile, the thought of the Coronavirus was on everyone's mind at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. FOX 10's Bailey Miller spoke with people wearing masks who say they are incredibly concerned, and that the mask gives them peace of mind.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

A few people even said if they hear someone coughing on the plane, they are looking to move their seat.

"I want to be hyper-vigilant," said one female traveller. "I had chemo Wednesday. Flying through several airports, I couldn’t afford to not take precaution with Coronavirus. I feel extra scared."

Others also expressed their concern.

"Now that it can spread more easily, it's scary," said Reese Nank. "I had to travel or I wouldn’t be here, that’s for sure."

"We are from Texas and there is a case there as well. I am alarmed at the quarantine and quarantine town and how quickly it is making its way here," said Megha Gavin.

Airports and planes are often known as hotbeds for germs and illnesses to spread. With the spread of the Coronavirus, travelers are being even more aware of their surroundings than usual.

At the airport, one ASU student from China was wearing masks.

"I have a cold," said the student from China. "I want to protect myself and others."

Others, however, say they aren’t too worried about this virus.

"We have more people dying from the flu in this country," said Suzy O’Hara.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus