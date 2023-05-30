Attempted murder suspect Baby K found, arrested by U.S. Marshals

The search is over.

On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals located and arrested attempted murder suspect Baby K.

Prince George's County police said the 15-year-old was found around 2:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue in the Riverdale Park area. He was taken into custody without any issues.

Baby K is being charged as an adult in connection to the attempted murder of another teenager on a Prince George's County school bus.

Surveillance video from the bus, and court documents obtained by FOX 5 revealed additional details about what took place on May 1 when Baby K and two other teenagers walked on the bus and allegedly attacked another child.

Documents stated Baby K pointed a handgun at the victim and pulled the trigger at least twice – but the gun jammed – so he hit the victim in the head with the gun while the other two "punched and kicked" him.

Three teenagers – including a 14-year-old girl who is accused of setting up the attack – are all currently being held without bond.

Prince George's County police explained to FOX 5 that Baby K and the other three 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects arrested are all facing attempted murder charges as adults, but police said they’re not naming them because they are juveniles and there is still a chance in the early stages of court that their cases can be kicked back to juvie – and then become private matters. So, officials won’t name them until the courts confirm these suspects will be tried as adults.

FOX 5 did confirm through sources that Baby K is also connected to a homicide in D.C. He is accused of killing the sister of one of the defendants involved in the bus incident.

