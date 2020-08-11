Expand / Collapse search
Authorities identify arrested man who died after refusing medical care

By Associated Press
Flagstaff
Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Authorities have released the name of a man who died at a Flagstaff hospital while in custody last month after refusing medical treatment.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Monday that the autopsy and cause of death still are pending for 32-year-old David Depoe.

He was arrested July 29 by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and was being held on a $50,000 bond on suspicion of four counts of felony theft, felony criminal trespass, felony burglary, and driving with suspended license and a fake license plate.

Authorities said Depoe was booked into the sheriff’s office holding facility in Page and he refused to answer all medical-related questions asked by the detention officers.

Officers noticed a cut on one of Depoe’s fingers that looked infected and transferred him to a Page emergency room where he also refused treatment.

Depoe again refused to let medical staff take his vitals and hospital personnel told detention officers to book him into jail.

But he had a possible seizure during the transport and underwent emergency surgery at a Flagstaff hospital and later died.

The July 31 death still is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.