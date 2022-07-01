2 children dead, 1 missing in Vadnais Lake after potential triple homicide

The bodies of two children have been recovered from Vadnais Lake after multiple agencies were searching the water Friday night for three missing children believed to have drowned as a result of a triple homicide.

Multiple agencies continued to search Saturday morning for the remaining missing child and a woman believed to be the mother. One child was previously pulled out of the water Friday and a second child was recovered overnight, according to authorities.

"A horrible set of facts appears to be developing. We do not know the certainty of all three children, but have recovered one child," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher at a press conference Friday evening. "There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children."

Authorities are at the scene of Vadnais Lake Friday evening, where multiple agencies have been spotted searching the water for three missing people.

During Live on Patrol, Fletcher said it's possible the mother is in a different part of the lake or "walking in the neighborhood" because she probably would have been found if she was in the same location as the children.

Multiple agencies including the EMS dive team, Northstar Search and Rescue, Ramsey County Dive Team and others remained at the scene Friday, and intend to actively investigate throughout the evening.

Authorities say the father of the missing children was also found dead in Maplewood Friday morning, but stopped short of making any further connection to the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.