Autistic man reported missing from Scottsdale neighborhood

Scottsdale Police are asking for the public's help to find a 20-year-old autistic man who was last seen at his home near Frank Lloyd Wright and Via Linda on Sept. 22.

Najib Monsif, who reportedly has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child, likely left home on foot, police say.

Monsif does not drive and does not have his cellphone with him, police say.

He is described as a 5'10" Middle Eastern male with a thin build. He could be wearing all black clothing with moccasins, which causes him to shuffle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000.

