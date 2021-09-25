Autistic man reported missing from Scottsdale neighborhood
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police are asking for the public's help to find a 20-year-old autistic man who was last seen at his home near Frank Lloyd Wright and Via Linda on Sept. 22.
Najib Monsif, who reportedly has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child, likely left home on foot, police say.
Monsif does not drive and does not have his cellphone with him, police say.
He is described as a 5'10" Middle Eastern male with a thin build. He could be wearing all black clothing with moccasins, which causes him to shuffle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000.
