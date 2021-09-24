1 dead, 2 hurt in motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A multi-vehicle crash involving motorcyclists left one person dead, Phoenix Fire Department says.
On Friday night, two motorcycles were involved in a crash with three riders near 38th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Two of the riders were transported to the hospital, but a third person was dead at the site of the crash.
The two riders at the hospital are a woman in her 30s who was in extremely critical condition, and a man in his 50s who was in critical condition.
Phoenix police have closed the intersection. An investigation is underway.
No more information was provided.
