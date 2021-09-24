1 dead, 2 hurt in motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

article

A multi-vehicle crash involving motorcyclists left one person dead, Phoenix Fire Department says.

On Friday night, two motorcycles were involved in a crash with three riders near 38th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Two of the riders were transported to the hospital, but a third person was dead at the site of the crash.

The two riders at the hospital are a woman in her 30s who was in extremely critical condition, and a man in his 50s who was in critical condition.

Phoenix police have closed the intersection. An investigation is underway.

No more information was provided.

